Public Notice Announcement for WWCN
On August 18, 2025, Beasley Media Group Licenses, LLC, licensee of WWCN(FM), 99.3 MHz, Fort Myers Beach, Florida, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the station’s broadcast license to Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit
https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff3989e524501989f5aebb20398&id=25076ff3989e524501989f5aebb20398&goBack=N
This page was last updated on August 26, 2025.