2 Florida Cities Shine Bright On List Of America’s Best Christmas Towns

After Thanksgiving, I go straight into Christmas mode and if you’re looking forward to the next big holiday, 2 Florida cities shine bright on a list of America’s best Christmas towns.

There’s something so magical about Christmas time. The lights, the decorations, the music, the chill in the air. When I first moved to Florida, it was a big change from Midwest traditions like ice skating, sledding and bonfires in the snow. But I’ve made so many new memories in the 6 years I’ve been down here. Like spending Christmas Eve on the beach, boat parades, Christmas light cruises and being able, on Christmas Day, to have an outdoor fish boil with the family.

Some cities are just known for Christmas. A few that come to mind are New York City and St. Augustine. And if you’re looking for some great Christmas towns to celebrate in this year, 2 cities here in the Sunshine State have made the list.

Travel + Leisure put together their list of the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. When you think of the best Christmas towns, a place where it’s cold and snowy may pop in your head, but there’s actually some cities here in Florida that are worth a visit during the holiday season.

Coming in at #5 is Orlando, which makes sense seeing that the city is the theme park capital of the world. The parks, Disney, Universal and SeaWorld go ALL out. Even Disney Springs is decked out with a fun Christmas tree scavenger hunt I love to do every year. Gaylord Palms Resort features ICE, a winter wonderland with ice slides, entertainment and more.

At #11 on the list of the best Christmas towns is Santa Rosa Beach. This Florida Panhandle town is known for their white-sand beaches, but at this time of year, you’ll want to take a break from the beach and visit the Seaside Holiday Market for great gift shopping from local artisans, unique vendors, and festive creators.

